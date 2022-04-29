Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers draft speedy Baylor safety in Round 3 to complement Derwin James

Baylor safety JT Woods tracks the play against Oklahoma State in December.
Baylor safety JT Woods has length and plenty of speed. Chargers coach Brandon Staley likes players with versatility.
(Roger Steinman / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
JT WOODS, safety
6 feet 2, 195 pounds, Baylor, Round 3, Pick 79

Notable: Woods is a long, fast defensive back with recognized ball skills who made major improvement during his time in college.

Last season: As a senior, Woods had 57 tackles and six interceptions for the Bears. He had nine pickoffs during his final two seasons.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After addressing their offensive line with their first pick (guard Zion Johnson at No. 13 overall), the Chargers turned back to their defense by bolstering the secondary. Woods’ playmaking ability certainly appealed to the Chargers. He had three interceptions over his final two college games, including a pair against Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.

Jeff Miller

