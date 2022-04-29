Chargers draft speedy Baylor safety in Round 3 to complement Derwin James

JT WOODS, safety

6 feet 2, 195 pounds, Baylor, Round 3, Pick 79

Notable: Woods is a long, fast defensive back with recognized ball skills who made major improvement during his time in college.

Last season: As a senior, Woods had 57 tackles and six interceptions for the Bears. He had nine pickoffs during his final two seasons.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After addressing their offensive line with their first pick (guard Zion Johnson at No. 13 overall), the Chargers turned back to their defense by bolstering the secondary. Woods’ playmaking ability certainly appealed to the Chargers. He had three interceptions over his final two college games, including a pair against Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.