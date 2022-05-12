Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers 2022 schedule: Guess what former L.A. team is coming to town for opener?

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr readies to pass from the pocket.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr readies to pass. Las Vegas will visit SoFi Stadium to play the Chargers in a season opener.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Chargers will open the 2022 season at home against Las Vegas at 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The game will be a rematch of the 2021 regular-season finale, won by the Raiders in Las Vegas in overtime.

That loss knocked the Chargers out of playoff contention, while clinching the final postseason spot for the Raiders.

The Chargers then face another AFC West rival — Kansas City — on the road in a short week. The Chargers and Chief are set to meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, a Thursday night.

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (left) and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rams

Rams will play Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener: Five takeaways on matchup

The Super Bowl-champion Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Five takeaways about the game.
Advertisement

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Advertisement