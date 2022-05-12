Chargers 2022 schedule: Guess what former L.A. team is coming to town for opener?

The Chargers will open the 2022 season at home against Las Vegas at 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The game will be a rematch of the 2021 regular-season finale, won by the Raiders in Las Vegas in overtime.

That loss knocked the Chargers out of playoff contention, while clinching the final postseason spot for the Raiders.

The Chargers then face another AFC West rival — Kansas City — on the road in a short week. The Chargers and Chief are set to meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, a Thursday night.