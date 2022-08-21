Chargers roster outlook: Seven players battling for clarity on season roles

Entering the final week of the preseason, the Chargers return to the practice field Monday afternoon.

They’ll work out at their Costa Mesa training facility through Wednesday, before traveling to New Orleans for their finale Friday night.

They are coming off an ugly 32-18 loss that featured a pair of Easton Stick turnovers and Dallas scoring on two kick returns.

The next round of roster cuts — from 85 to 80 players — is due Tuesday. Last week, the Chargers made their mandated personnel moves about 24 hours before the deadline.

With three weeks remaining before the season opener, here’s a look at seven players whose immediate futures are still being sorted out: