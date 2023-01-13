Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchups, how to watch and prediction

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will not play Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

The Chargers lost wide receiver Mike Williams to a back injury last weekend in Denver, costing them their only deep threat to test a Jacksonville pass defense that hasn’t been good this season.

The Jaguars throttled the Chargers in Week 3, 38-10, limiting Austin Ekeler to five yards rushing and the Chargers to 26 net yards on the ground. There would seem to be little chance of the Chargers winning Saturday night unless they can make Jacksonville at least acknowledge the threat of a running game.

With Justin Herbert, this offense never will go ground-centric, but the Chargers are 5-8 over the last three seasons when Herbert attempts 45 or more passes. One of those losses came in that Week 3 game against the Jaguars.

Although suspect defending the pass, Jacksonville’s defense tied for fourth in the NFL during the regular season with 27 takeaways. The Jaguars clinched their playoff spot last weekend with a fumble return for a touchdown in the final three minutes against Tennessee.

The Chargers have turned the ball over twice in three of their last four games. Two or more turnovers could doom them against Jacksonville.

As wide receiver Keenan Allen said this week of playoff football: “Intensity, pace ... everything will be faster. Plays will mean a lot more.” So will misplays.