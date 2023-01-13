Chargers receiver Mike Williams ruled out for wild-card game against Jaguars

The Chargers on Friday downgraded receiver Mike Williams from questionable to out for the team’s AFC wild-card playoff game in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

He will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment on a bruised back he suffered last weekend in the Chargers’ regular-season finale in Denver.

Coach Brandon Staley had said Thursday that Williams would travel with the team Friday morning, with the expectation of him working out on the field before the game to see whether he can play.

Williams was injured Sunday on a hit after a six-yard reception in the final three minutes of the first half against the Broncos. Staley has received criticism for the way the Chargers — particularly in light of the Williams injury — handled playing time against Denver.

Even though the outcome had no influence on the already-settled AFC playoff seedings, Staley played most of his starters through at least the end of the third quarter.

“I stand behind what we did in that football game,” Staley said Thursday. “All my players are really important to me. There were a lot of players that were playing in that game that were in harm’s way. That’s just the nature of football.

“It’s very difficult to decide who plays and who doesn’t and who’s more valuable than the rest. What you’re trying to do is set a standard for your program about how you do things. That’s what I believe in. I didn’t want anybody to get hurt in that game, regardless of their status, because everybody’s important.”