Chargers-Titans matchups: Can L.A. run and stop Derrick Henry?

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball against Tennessee last season. The Titans permitted just 69 yards on 27 rushes to New Orleans in their season opener. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

In Week 1, Miami routinely deployed two deep safeties, basically asking the Chargers to run. They answered with 234 yards on the ground and a 5.9-yard-per-attempt average. This is an offense that has Justin Herbert and still ran the ball 40 times, five of which were carries by Herbert. Now comes a Tennessee defense that surrendered the fewest rushing yards in the league last season. The 2022 Titans gave up only nine rushing touchdowns. The Chargers ran for three scores against the Dolphins. “They have big guys up front,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “They have solid edges. They have linebackers and safeties who can tackle.” In its Week 1 loss, Tennessee permitted just 69 yards on 27 rushes to New Orleans. The Saints ran for first downs only twice. That means this could be a game where the Chargers turn back to Herbert, who did throw for 313 yards against the Titans in Week 15 last season. But Herbert also was picked off twice in that game and failed to throw a touchdown pass as the Chargers won late 17-14. He did engineer the game-winning drive, going 52 yards in 44 seconds to set up Cameron Dicker’s 43-yard field goal in the final 10 seconds.