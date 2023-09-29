Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had a career day against the Vikings in Minneapolis last week. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert is coming off one of the most impressive games of his impressive career. He set personal bests with 40 completions for 405 yards and a completion percentage of 85.1. This came on a day when Minnesota blitzed at an historic rate, only to have Herbert blitz the Vikings right back. Receiver Keenan Allen was equally spectacular, setting career highs for catches (18) and yards (215) and also throwing a touchdown pass. Las Vegas has been middle of the pack against the pass and, in Week 2, allowed Buffalo’s Josh Allen to go 31 of 37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. But, without No. 2 receiver Mike Williams, the open space Keenan Allen had in Minnesota figures to tighten. The Raiders also allowed the Bills’ James Cook to rush for 123 yards, leaving them below the league average against the run. But the Chargers have produced little on the ground the last two weeks against a stout front in Tennessee and all that blitzing in Minnesota. Much like last season, this Chargers offense must be able to run at some point if the team is going to fulfill its touted potential.