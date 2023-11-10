Chargers vs. Lions matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) on his way to leading the Chargers to a consecutive victory for the second time this season. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

The difficulty the Chargers have experienced in trying to sustain a ground attack is unlikely to be solved against Detroit, which features the NFL’s second-stingiest run defense. The Lions have yet to allow any back to rush for more than 64 yards in a game. So, once again, matters figure to come down to Justin Herbert and a group of targets that’s missing injured wide receivers Mike Williams (knee, out for the season) and Joshua Palmer (knee, on the injured reserve list). Herbert had the lowest single-game passing yardage total (136) of his career and was sacked five times Monday against the New York Jets. The Lions have given up fewer total yards than the Jets and are second only to New York in the percentage of time they force opposing quarterbacks to hurry throws. “Games like that can be frustrating,” Herbert said of the defensive struggle against the Jets, who permitted the Chargers only one touchdown “drive” and that possession covered just 50 yards. This game could unfold in a similar manner, putting an emphasis on patience, quicker passes and not turning over the football. This could be a good week for a defensive touchdown, something the Chargers haven’t yet produced.