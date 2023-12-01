Chargers-Patriots matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Demario Douglas (81) is the Patriots’ leading receiver. Question is, who will be throwing the ball to him? (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Over the last 2½ games, New England has scored one touchdown. The Patriots entered Week 13 having topped 20 points once and were last in the league with 148 points. Quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both played in the last two games as New England continues to search for offense. The Patriots also have quarterbacks Malik Cunningham and Will Grier on their practice squad. The Chargers are trying to build off one of their best defensive performances in a season that has featured plenty of bad defensive moments. They limited the Ravens to 20 points and gave up only one pass play that gained more than 20 yards, big plays a season-long problem for this defense. The Patriots have produced just 21 plays (19 receptions and two runs) that have gained as many as 20 yards. Their leading receiver, Demario Douglas, has 410 yards. That’s 36.7% of the output of Allen. For a group trying to stack solid efforts and generate something positive heading into the final stretch, the Chargers will face an ideal opponent in Foxborough, where the Patriots have lost five of six games.