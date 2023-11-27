Chargers-Ravens takeaways: Keenan Allen continues to shine amid team’s struggles

The collateral damage of this losing Chargers season could include Keenan Allen’s first potential All-Pro year.

The veteran wide receiver continued his exceptional 2023 on Sunday night with 14 catches for 106 yards in a 20-10 loss to Baltimore.

Allen, 31 and in his 11th year, upped his season totals to an NFL-best 97 receptions for 1,117 yards as he closes in on career highs in both categories after only 11 games.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Allen’s campaign to earn All-Pro honors figures to be hurt by the Chargers’ struggles. They are 4-7 and last in the AFC West.

With fellow starting wideouts Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer on the injured reserve list, Allen has experienced a significant increase in production under first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

“I think we’re doing a great job of game-planning,” Allen said. “Kellen’s putting me in different spots, moving me around, motioning. It makes it hard for them to focus on me.”

During the Chargers’ current three-game losing streak, Allen has 35 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 46 times. His next closest teammate is Austin Ekeler with 16 targets.

Sunday was Allen’s sixth career game with at least 14 receptions, which is an NFL record.