Chargers takeaways: Khalil Mack takes advantage of sad-sack Patriots offense

Khalil Mack is on a tear.

He’s had two sacks in each of the last three games, the NFL’s only player to do that this season and the first Chargers player to achieve that since Shawne Merriman in 2006.

Mack brought down Bailey Zappe twice Sunday and pushed his season sack total to 15, matching his career high. That he’s still putting up those numbers without Joey Bosa on the other side is especially impressive.

So he has five two-sack games this season, which is tied for second on the all-time Chargers list behind defensive end Lee Williams, who had six such games in 1989.

On Sunday, the Chargers also had their first takeaway in four games when linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu pried the ball loose from Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson suffered an ankle injury on that first-quarter play and had to be helped off the field, done for the day. That was a significant blow to the Patriots, as Stevenson already had run for 39 yards in nine carries.