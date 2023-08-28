Cameron Dicker is Chargers’ kicker; Dustin Hopkins is being sent to Browns

Dustin Hopkins will be wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform this season because the Chargers traded the placekicker Monday.

Cameron Dicker will be the Chargers’ placekicker to start the season. He was in a training camp battle with Dustin Hopkins, but Monday the veteran was being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

With Browns kicker Cade York struggling badly, Cleveland agreed to terms to acquire Hopkins for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Hopkins made 90% of his field goals (27 of 30) and 42 extra points during his time with the Chargers.

In a statement, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said: “From the day he arrived here, Dustin has been the consummate professional and a teammate anyone would love to have. He’s made some big-time contributions to our organization, both on and off the field, and perhaps none more memorable than his game-winning kick last year on Monday night. On behalf of everyone at the Chargers, I want to wish Dustin, [his wife] Gabby and his entire family continued success in Cleveland.”

York could be released by the Browns after a rough exhibition season. He went four of eight on field goals and had a potential game winner blocked in the final minute Saturday in Kansas City. York had an inconsistent rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022.

The 32-year-old Hopkins gives the Browns a reliable kicker to start the season. He spent seven seasons with Washington and the last two in Los Angeles. Hopkins has made 85% of his field-goal attempts (190 of 224).