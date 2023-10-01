Asante Samuel Jr.’s clutch pick and Khalil Mack’s six sacks save Chargers in win

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, one of six he recorded Sunday.

Las Vegas started the game without its quarterback, and the Chargers briefly saw theirs disappear into the medical tent.

Along the way, the Chargers built an early 17-point lead, eventually gave much of it back, survived another late fourth-down failure and held on for a 24-17 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Herbert suffered an injury to his left hand near the end of the third quarter. He spent several minutes in the medical tent before returning for the Chargers’ next possession.

After a three-and-out that included a sack, Herbert returned to the sideline and received additional medical attention while seated on the bench. When he returned to the game, he was wearing a glove on his left hand.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert walks on the field against Las Vegas with his injured left hand wrapped. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Raiders were without Jimmy Garoppolo, who was unavailable because of a concussion suffered last weekend. In his place, rookie Aidan O’Connell started, making his NFL debut.

Khalil Mack feasted on the rookie, setting a franchise record with six sacks, two of which resulted in fumbles.

Still, the Chargers were unable to put the Raiders away as their offensive production dried up over the final two quarters.

Their failures included the inability to convert a late fourth-and-one for the second week in a row.

This time, Herbert attempted a sneak from the Charger 34-yard line with 3:30 remaining. He was ruled short and Las Vegas took over.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) jumps over the Raiders defense for a touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Raiders moved to the Chargers’ three-yard line, where they had first and goal.

Then Asante Samuel Jr. intercepted O’Connell near the goal line, but, with room to run, he instead slid and gave himself up at the Chargers’ 11-yard line.

The Chargers managed to put the game away when Herbert hit Joshua Palmer for a 51-yard gain on third-and-10.

Herbert finished 13 of 24 for 167 yards, with a touchdown pass and two touchdown runs.

The Chargers opened a 24-7 halftime lead by scoring on four of their first five possessions.

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley tries to break away from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during Sunday’s game. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Herbert ran 12 yards for the opening touchdown of the game and lunged over from one yard out for another score. In between, he hit Keenan Allen for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Raiders tied the score 7-7 late in the first quarter on a one-yard scoring run by O’Connell. But the Chargers scored the final 17 points before halftime.

One of the Chargers’ first-half scoring drives was aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jerry Tillery, a former Chargers’ first-round pick.

Tillery hit Herbert out of bounds at the end of a scramble, his action drawing a swift and en masse response from the Chargers’ bench. Officials disqualified Tillery.

Taken with the 28th overall pick in 2019, Tillery’s time with Chargers was marked by inconsistent play and, at times, head-scratching judgment. He was waived in November of 2022.

While the Raiders were missing their quarterback, the Chargers were without five starters — center Corey Linsley, safety Derwin James Jr., edge rusher Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler and safety Alohi Gilman — because of various aliments.

They also played without No. 2 wide receiver Mike Williams, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Linsley was placed on the non-football injury/illness list Saturday as he deals with a non-emergent heart-related issue. The other four players remain on the active roster but weren’t healthy enough to face the Raiders.

Safety JT Woods also was placed on the non-football injury/illness list this weekend. The Chargers announced Sunday that he is dealing with “a general medical condition” and remains with the team.

The Chargers now enter their off week. They return to play Oct. 16 - a Monday night - against Dallas at SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys (3-1) bounced back from a Week 3 loss at Arizona to beat New England., 38-3, on Sunday.

After that, the Chargers travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Oct. 22 in an AFC West showdown. Both Dallas and Kansas City are considered to be among the NFL’s top teams.

So even while receiving the earliest schedule break possible, the Chargers face a tough road immediately ahead.