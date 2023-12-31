Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and analysis

Only certainty for players on dismantling Chargers: No playoffs with Denver, K.C. next

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. waits for a snap against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23. (Jevone Moore / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They make good, often great, money — some in the millions and millions — and their livelihood is playing a game.

But their futures typically are etched in sand, with the tide always threatening to rush in with little notice.

“It’s a strange life to live,” Chargers tight end Gerald Everett said. “It’s a strange career to have. Most people will never understand that. But that’s just the nature of our profession, the politics and everything else that goes into it.”

So here the Chargers are, with two games remaining in a season that has soured, a group originally built to last falling apart after just a few months.

Read more >>>