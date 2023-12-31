Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and analysis

Only certainty for players on dismantling Chargers: No playoffs with Denver, K.C. next
They make good, often great, money — some in the millions and millions — and their livelihood is playing a game.
But their futures typically are etched in sand, with the tide always threatening to rush in with little notice.
“It’s a strange life to live,” Chargers tight end Gerald Everett said. “It’s a strange career to have. Most people will never understand that. But that’s just the nature of our profession, the politics and everything else that goes into it.”
So here the Chargers are, with two games remaining in a season that has soured, a group originally built to last falling apart after just a few months.
Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-10) and Denver Broncos (7-8) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST in Denver. The game will be televised by CBS:
When Chargers have the ball
On 12 possessions against Buffalo last weekend, the Chargers scored one touchdown, on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Easton Stick. Readying for his third career start, Stick has shown improvement the last two games and an arm that’s strong enough to make throws that could be reasonably expected from a backup quarterback in the NFL.