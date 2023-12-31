Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick hands off to running back Austin Ekeler.
Chargers quarterback Easton Stick hands off to running back Austin Ekeler during the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23 at SoFi Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Easton Stick and the Chargers try to end their three-game losing streak against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos (1:25 p.m. PST, CBS).

By Jeff Miller 

Here’s what you need to know

Only certainty for players on dismantling Chargers: No playoffs with Denver, K.C. next

By Jeff Miller

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. waits for a snap against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23.
(Jevone Moore / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They make good, often great, money — some in the millions and millions — and their livelihood is playing a game.

But their futures typically are etched in sand, with the tide always threatening to rush in with little notice.

“It’s a strange life to live,” Chargers tight end Gerald Everett said. “It’s a strange career to have. Most people will never understand that. But that’s just the nature of our profession, the politics and everything else that goes into it.”

So here the Chargers are, with two games remaining in a season that has soured, a group originally built to last falling apart after just a few months.

Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-10) and Denver Broncos (7-8) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST in Denver. The game will be televised by CBS:

When Chargers have the ball

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with Quentin Johnston (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Broncos.
The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with Quentin Johnston (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Broncos.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

On 12 possessions against Buffalo last weekend, the Chargers scored one touchdown, on a one-yard keeper by quarterback Easton Stick. Readying for his third career start, Stick has shown improvement the last two games and an arm that’s strong enough to make throws that could be reasonably expected from a backup quarterback in the NFL.

