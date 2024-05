Marissa Kraus is a Los Angeles Times summer intern for Sports. The Columbia, Mo., native recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied journalism. She has previously worked for the Daily Nebraskan, Denver Post, Omaha World-Herald and the Nebraska Golf Assn. Kraus is also a proud member of the Sports Journalism Institute class of 2022 and has had work recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors and Midwest Broadcast Journalist Assn.