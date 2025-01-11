Interception barrage, including a pick-six, helps Texans to bury Chargers

The Texans’ Eric Murray (23) celebrates returning an interception for a touchdown that put the Chargers behind by 14 points in the third quarter.

Texans safety Eric Murray had a wide-open running lane to the end zone. Justin Herbert could do nothing but turn away solemnly. Somehow the Chargers’ quarterback getting a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown for the first time in his career wasn’t the low point of a season-ending loss Saturday.

Herbert had his worst game of the season at the worst time. His career-high four interceptions doomed the Chargers to a 32-12 AFC wild-card loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium. A season that was supposed to mark a new era for the maligned franchise instead ended with familiar disappointment.

The offense that was appearing to hit its stride at the right time instead showed the 108 points scored in the last three weeks were simply a mirage against struggling teams. A Houston defense that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called “scary good” left the Chargers shell-shocked.

Herbert had just three passes intercepted all season. He matched that number in a little more than three quarters against the Texans. After setting a franchise record for fewest interceptions thrown in a season, Herbert had multiple passes intercepted in a game for the first time since Oct. 22, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a chance for their first playoff victory since 2018 slipping away, Herbert — who finished with 242 yards passing and one touchdown — continued to battle. He shook off an interception that went off of tight end Will Dissly’s hands and into Derek Stingley Jr.’s arms followed by back-to-back sacks on the ensuing drive to find Ladd McConkey for an 86-yard touchdown pass on third-and-26. The Houston crowd fell silent as the Chargers cut the deficit to 11 with 10:38 remaining.

Still, the Chargers couldn’t escape their reputation of “Chargering.”

Kicker Cameron Dicker’s extra point was blocked and instead of jumping on the loose ball to end the play, Dicker batted it to the ground with two hands. Cornerback D’Angelo Ross grabbed the football and returned it for two points.

A near-disaster sparked the Texans in the first half as C.J. Stroud turned a fumbled snap into a 34-yard dart to Xavier Hutchinson. Before Stroud scooped the loose ball up and fired the strike across his body, the Texans’ offense had produced just 86 net yards.

They finished the first half with 214 yards and a 10-6 lead. The broken play highlighted a 13-play, 99-yard drive that Nico Collins finished with a 13-yard touchdown catch. Stroud doubled down with a 24-second, 45-yard field goal drive that left the Chargers in shock heading into the locker room. Stroud ripped a 27-yard scramble up the middle with 13 seconds left in the half to spark the drive.

As the home crowd roared, the second-year quarterback pounded his chest twice with both fists.

One year after becoming the youngest NFL quarterback to lead his team to a playoff win, Stroud finished with 282 yards passing, one touchdown and one pass intercepted on 22-of-33 passing.

Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown. It was the first time the Chargers allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 15 against Tampa Bay.