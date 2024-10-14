Chargers-Broncos takeaways: Most of L.A.’s Mile High goals were fulfilled

Chargers rookie Tarheeb Still (29) played well against the Broncos but was burned in the fourth quarter by Courtland Sutton’s one-handed touchdown catch. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Fulton left the game late in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. The cornerback already was nursing a knee injury during the week and his departure was another hit for an already thin secondary that was without Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) and Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula).

With the veterans ailing, rookies rose to the occasion.

Cam Hart, a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame, made his first start on defense Sunday, finishing with three tackles, while fellow rookie Tarheeb Still got his second consecutive start in the slot.

Advertisement

After carving out a quiet role as a punt protector on special teams, Hart announced his defensive arrival by combining for a tackle on the opening play from scrimmage. He showed his physicality by shedding a block and wrapping up with a solo tackle on Troy Franklin in the first quarter.

“They balled,” James said of Hart and Still with a wide grin. “I’m so proud of them boys. I told them this game don’t got no age limit on it. You can be a rookie and make plays.”

Still had three tackles and a key pass breakup against Marvin Mims Jr. in the first quarter that saved a potential touchdown. The rookies allowed several big plays in the fourth quarter, however. Still had tight coverage on Sutton when the receiver lunged for a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

On offense, rookie running back Kimani Vidal made his NFL debut in style, reeling in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on his first touch as a pro.

The former sixth-round draft pick was inactive for the first four games of the season, but took advantage of an ankle injury to running back Gus Edwards to break into the rotation. Vidal had 11 yards rushing in four carries with 44 yards receiving and two catches.

Advertisement

The rookies likely will have more opportunities in the coming weeks as Samuel and Edwards were placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three more games.