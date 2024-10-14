Chargers-Broncos takeaways: Most of L.A.’s Mile High goals were fulfilled

DENVER — The Chargers ended a two-game losing streak and vanquished their Mile High demons with a 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos.
It was the Chargers’ first win in Denver since 2018, the year Derwin James Jr. was drafted in the first round.
“Wow,” the star safety said of ending the road losing drought against their AFC West rival. “Man, it’s major, man, y’all know the division game count plus-two.”
What we learned:
Fourth quarter a different game
The Broncos, a franchise that began in 1960, had never been shut out at home. The Chargers, with a 23-0 lead, came within a quarter of the historic feat.
The three-quarter masterpiece, a reporter began while speaking to outside linebacker Khalil Mack, must have been a big deal.
“Not really, man,” Mack interjected. “We’re looking to do it all four quarters.”
The Chargers have taken major steps under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, turning the unit that ranked 24th in the NFL in points allowed last season to first through six weeks. But the late-game drop offs are preventing the Chargers from truly savoring the turnaround with so much still needing improvement.
The Chargers, who lead the NFL by yielding 13.2 points per game, gave up back-to-back 10-7 halftime leads in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Sunday, quarterback Bo Nix threw for 176 of his 216 passing yards in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on a shorthanded Chargers secondary that lost cornerback Kristian Fulton while the Broncos were in desperation mode.
Nix scrambled for two critical first downs in the fourth quarter. He shrugged off an arm tackle attempt by James on fourth-and-five and gained six yards to set up a 15-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton on the next play. Nix stepped out of a shoestring tackle late in the fourth quarter while scrambling for 21 yards to set up the Broncos’ last field-goal attempt.
The 24-year-old rookie was the Broncos’ leading rusher with 61 yards on six carries.
Chargers rookies step up
Fulton left the game late in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. The cornerback already was nursing a knee injury during the week and his departure was another hit for an already thin secondary that was without Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) and Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula).
With the veterans ailing, rookies rose to the occasion.
Cam Hart, a sixth-round pick from Notre Dame, made his first start on defense Sunday, finishing with three tackles, while fellow rookie Tarheeb Still got his second consecutive start in the slot.
After carving out a quiet role as a punt protector on special teams, Hart announced his defensive arrival by combining for a tackle on the opening play from scrimmage. He showed his physicality by shedding a block and wrapping up with a solo tackle on Troy Franklin in the first quarter.
“They balled,” James said of Hart and Still with a wide grin. “I’m so proud of them boys. I told them this game don’t got no age limit on it. You can be a rookie and make plays.”
Still had three tackles and a key pass breakup against Marvin Mims Jr. in the first quarter that saved a potential touchdown. The rookies allowed several big plays in the fourth quarter, however. Still had tight coverage on Sutton when the receiver lunged for a touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.
On offense, rookie running back Kimani Vidal made his NFL debut in style, reeling in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on his first touch as a pro.
The former sixth-round draft pick was inactive for the first four games of the season, but took advantage of an ankle injury to running back Gus Edwards to break into the rotation. Vidal had 11 yards rushing in four carries with 44 yards receiving and two catches.
The rookies likely will have more opportunities in the coming weeks as Samuel and Edwards were placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three more games.
Third down was Chargers’ first priority
Justin Herbert called third-down conversions the offense’s top priority after the off week. The Chargers checked the box against the Broncos, converting on 11 of 18 third-down attempts.
The team was seven for 24 on third downs in their two losses.
The key third-down plays allowed the Chargers to dominate the time of possession, especially in the first half when they held the ball for more than 21 minutes. The highlight was a 20-play drive that was the team’s longest since 2000. It chewed up 10 minutes and 29 seconds, but ended in a field goal.
Red zone offense is Herbert’s next task. The Chargers scored just one touchdown on their three red zone trips Sunday.
