Justin Herbert and Bo Nix have long admired one another’s gridiron feats

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix passes during a win over the Raiders on Sunday. Nix and Broncos will put their three-game winning streak on the line Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

He was a record-breaking quarterback at Oregon. A first-round draft pick to an AFC West team mired in mediocrity. He’s playing for a coach in his first year with the franchise.

Bo Nix knows Justin Herbert’s path.

“He’s one of those guys you look up to playing at Oregon,” Nix, the Denver Broncos quarterback, told reporters Wednesday before the former Oregon Ducks stars face each other in a critical AFC West game Sunday in Denver.

Before becoming the Chargers’ No. 5 pick, Herbert capped off a decorated Oregon career with a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl victory in 2019. The same year, Nix was the first true freshman in Auburn history to start a season-opener. He faced Herbert’s Ducks, throwing the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left.

Nix transferred to Oregon after three years at Auburn and played with Herbert’s younger brother Patrick, a tight end. In 2023, Nix was a Heisman finalist, threw for a school-record 4,508 yards in 2023 and set the single-season NCAA record for completion percentage at 77.4%.

The whole time, Herbert watched from afar.

“It was awesome to see their success at Oregon, and especially his,” Herbert said of Nix. “So I got nothing but respect for him.”

With an off week to nurse his injured right ankle, Herbert said Wednesday he’s as healthy as he’s been since he suffered the injury initially on Sept. 15. He played with a brace against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago and expects to keep the protection going forward, at least through Sunday’s matchup that will feature two of the league’s best defenses.

The Chargers (2-2) lead the league in points allowed per game (12.5) with the Broncos tied for second at 14.6. The defense, led by cornerback Pat Surtain II, has buoyed the team struggling to find its footing with a rookie quarterback.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tries to break free from a sack attempt by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Sept. 29 at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Nix has had an inconsistent start since the Broncos (3-2) took him 12th overall. His 102 completions through five games are third-most for a rookie quarterback in franchise history. But he averages just 5.3 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 30th in the league. He had four passes intercepted in the first two games, both losses.

But Nix has eliminated the turnovers in the past three games, becoming the first Broncos rookie quarterback with a three-game winning streak. Nix, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams have combined for 10 wins, the second-most by rookie quarterbacks in the first five weeks of the season since 1970, trailing 12 wins in 1987.

Many of the league’s current rookies benefited from additional years of college eligibility gained during the pandemic, giving them extra game experience before making the transition to the NFL. Nix is the NCAA leader in games started for a quarterback at 61. Daniels, between Arizona State and Louisiana State, played in 55 college games before the No. 2 overall pick catapulted the Commanders to a 4-1 start.

“Going through it and seeing all the defenses and the different coverages that teams can play against you, I think it’s only going to help,” said Herbert, whose 42 starts at Oregon are a school record for a quarterback. “They’ve seen a lot of football, they’ve been through a lot of offenses, and you’re only going to get better with that.”

Nix is coming off the best game of his young career, completing 70.4% of his passes (19-for-27) for 206 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions against the Raiders. He also rushed for a touchdown, jumping over the pile and reaching the ball over the goal line for a one-yard score.

Nix, whose 14 rushing touchdowns in 2022 were the second-most for an Oregon quarterback in a single season, is already tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a Broncos rookie quarterback with three.

“He’s a lot more mobile than people give him credit for,” Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox said. “You got to be able to pressure him, but pressure him smart.”

Etc.

Offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) participated in practice together for the first time since they were both injured on Sept. 22. They were both listed as limited participants on the team’s injury report. … RB Gus Edwards appeared on the injury report for the first time this season with an ankle injury. He has missed two practices this week. … S Derwin James Jr. did not practice because of personal reasons. … OLB Joey Bosa (hip), defensive backs Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula), Deane Leonard (hamstring) and Kristian Fulton (knee) did not practice.