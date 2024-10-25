Advertisement
Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler warms up before a game.
The Chargers’ defense might have an advantage since they will be facing a rookie quarterback in the Saints’ Spencer Rattler.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer
While the Chargers (3-3) are trying to recover from another deflating defeat on a short week, the New Orleans Saints will be well-rested and trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Saints (2-5) have had more than a week to regroup after scoring a season-low 10 points in 23-point loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Not only does rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler have extra time to prepare for his third start in place of injured veteran Derek Carr (oblique), but also the break afforded receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill (rib) opportunities to return to practice.

Getting extra weapons back for Rattler, who completed 62.7% of his passes for 415 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his two starts, could help spark an offense that has averaged 17.2 points in the last five games. It’s a sharp fall for the Saints, who scored 91 combined points in wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys to begin the season.

The Chargers are still searching for their offensive identity, an on-going process made more difficult by mounting injuries. Although Justin Herbert’s ankle injury has progressed to the point where he threw for a season-best 349 yards, he is now sifting through a receiver rotation that could be without Quentin Johnston (ankle), Ladd McConkey (hip) and Derius Davis (hamstring).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Saints

The Chargers and New Orleans Saints will play at 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Saints
Who will win Chargers vs. Saints?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Saints have the bigger one. With Carr still on the sideline against a stingy defense, even a middling Chargers offense should be able to generate enough points to get back in the win column. Chargers 20, Saints 13

Sam Farmer’s pick: The injured and dispirited Saints have lost five in a row. Spencer Rattler isn’t likely to roll into Los Angeles and beat the Chargers, who are slowly starting to jell as a team under Jim Harbaugh. Chargers 21, Saints 10

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

