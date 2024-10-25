Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

While the Chargers (3-3) are trying to recover from another deflating defeat on a short week, the New Orleans Saints will be well-rested and trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Saints (2-5) have had more than a week to regroup after scoring a season-low 10 points in 23-point loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Not only does rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler have extra time to prepare for his third start in place of injured veteran Derek Carr (oblique), but also the break afforded receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill (rib) opportunities to return to practice.

Advertisement

Getting extra weapons back for Rattler, who completed 62.7% of his passes for 415 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his two starts, could help spark an offense that has averaged 17.2 points in the last five games. It’s a sharp fall for the Saints, who scored 91 combined points in wins over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys to begin the season.

The Chargers are still searching for their offensive identity, an on-going process made more difficult by mounting injuries. Although Justin Herbert’s ankle injury has progressed to the point where he threw for a season-best 349 yards, he is now sifting through a receiver rotation that could be without Quentin Johnston (ankle), Ladd McConkey (hip) and Derius Davis (hamstring).