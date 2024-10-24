Advertisement
Live Rams vs. Vikings live updates

Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to pick up an important victory over a talented Minnesota Vikings team at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PDT.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share via
Inglewood, California October 6, 2024-Rams running back Kyren Williams celebrates.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Share via

Rough Sunday for NFL quarterbacks but Matthew Stafford and Rams survive

The Browns medical staff attends to Deshaun Watson (4) after the quarterback apparently tore his Achilles tendon.
The Browns medical staff attends to Deshaun Watson (4) after the quarterback apparently tore his Achilles tendon against the Bengals.
(David Richard / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

It was a brutal Sunday for NFL quarterbacks.

Injuries, inefficiencies and in-your-face defenses made for rough outings all around the league.

The Rams beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-15, and the quarterbacks combined for zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy combined for zero touchdowns and five interceptions in Kansas City’s 28-18 win at San Francisco.

Read the full story
Share via

NFL Week 8 picks: Rams seek first winning streak as Vikings come to town on short week

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks football graphic.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam Farmer

Los Angeles Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 10-5 (.667); season 66-41 (.617). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 10-5 (.667); season 59-47-1 (.557). Times Pacific. TV channels are Los Angeles local.

VIKINGS (5-1) AT RAMS (2-4)

Tonight, 5:15. TV: Channel 11, Prime Video

Line: Vikings by 3. O/U: 48½.

The Rams are playing well on defense and they’re getting Cooper Kupp back. What’s more, the Vikings are crossing two time zones on a short week. Still, Minnesota has more firepower and should have the edge.

Pick: Vikings 27, Rams 23

Read the full story
Advertisement
Share via

Puka Nacua eligible to play for Rams vs. Vikings

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball during a win over the Saints on Dec. 21.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

Cooper Kupp isn’t the only Rams star receiver who could play Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Puka Nacua, who has been sidelined for five games because of a knee injury, was activated from injured reserve about four hours before kickoff, making him eligible to play against a Vikings team that has lost only one game.

Nacua suffered a knee injury during training camp, and he aggravated the injury during the season-opening defeat by the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, the Rams opened Nacua’s 21-day window to return. The Rams conducted jogthroughs, not practices, in the days leading up to Thursday night’s game. Nacua had been listed as limited in the workouts and questionable to play against the Vikings.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury during a Week 2 rout by the Arizona Cardinals. He practiced last week but did not play last Sunday in the Rams’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Troy Reeder was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered against the Raiders.

Share via

Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams safety Kam Curl sprints for the end zone after picking up a fumble against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Rams safety Kam Curl sprints for the end zone after picking up a fumble during a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

The Rams emerged from their off week to defeat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, gaining momentum for their Thursday matchup against the Vikings, one of the top teams so far.

Receiver Cooper Kupp returns to action after sitting out four games because of an ankle injury, which could provide the Rams’ offense a much-needed jolt.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford absorbed 10 hits against the Raiders, the second time in as many games he persevered through double-digit blows. Stafford said he was feeling good but is no doubt bracing for another onslaught from a defense coordinated by Brian Flores.

The Rams’ defense, led by cornerback Cobie Durant, forced four turnovers against the Raiders, a performance that it must come close to duplicating against a Vikings team coached by Sean McVay protegé Kevin O’Connell. Quarterback Sam Darnold is enjoying a career rebirth in an offense that includes star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Read the full story
Advertisement