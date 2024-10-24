Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Puka Nacua eligible to play for Rams vs. Vikings

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball during a win over the Saints on Dec. 21.

Cooper Kupp isn’t the only Rams star receiver who could play Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

Puka Nacua, who has been sidelined for five games because of a knee injury, was activated from injured reserve about four hours before kickoff, making him eligible to play against a Vikings team that has lost only one game.

Nacua suffered a knee injury during training camp, and he aggravated the injury during the season-opening defeat by the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, the Rams opened Nacua’s 21-day window to return. The Rams conducted jogthroughs, not practices, in the days leading up to Thursday night’s game. Nacua had been listed as limited in the workouts and questionable to play against the Vikings.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury during a Week 2 rout by the Arizona Cardinals. He practiced last week but did not play last Sunday in the Rams’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Troy Reeder was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered against the Raiders.