Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

The brothers on the sideline have dominated the conversation, but Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh — who will coach against older brother John Harbaugh on Monday — knows the prime-time game between the Chargers (7-3) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) will be decided by the players on the field.

“It’s about the two teams,” said Jim Harbaugh, who will coach against his brother for the third time in the NFL and the first time since losing the Super Bowl in 2013. “I’m sure he doesn’t want to make it about him. I don’t want to make it about me.”

The quarterback battle is almost as juicy as the sibling rivalry as the Chargers’ Justin Herbert faces Ravens star Lamar Jackson. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was in Baltimore as a defensive assistant in 2018 when Jackson was drafted, called the two-time NFL most valuable player “the most electric quarterback in the history of the National Football League.”

Jackson, who has thrown for 25 touchdowns and rushed for two more, has a premier backfield partner in running back Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,185) and total touchdowns (13 rushing and two receiving).

Baltimore’s prolific offense will face the Chargers’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense that proved its mettle by shutting down the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow in critical situations last week.

The Chargers’ defensive success during their four-game winning streak has hinged on a pass rush that generated 21 sacks in the victories. They were without star outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed the game with a groin injury. He has played only four snaps in the last two games, but edge rushing running mate Joey Bosa is progressing toward full health. Although he was expected to play around 30 snaps last week, he instead got through 55 against the Bengals, tallying three quarterback hits and one tackle.