Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia celebrates a defensive play against the Bengals.
Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia celebrates during a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 17.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
1

The brothers on the sideline have dominated the conversation, but Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh — who will coach against older brother John Harbaugh on Monday — knows the prime-time game between the Chargers (7-3) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) will be decided by the players on the field.

“It’s about the two teams,” said Jim Harbaugh, who will coach against his brother for the third time in the NFL and the first time since losing the Super Bowl in 2013. “I’m sure he doesn’t want to make it about him. I don’t want to make it about me.”

The quarterback battle is almost as juicy as the sibling rivalry as the Chargers’ Justin Herbert faces Ravens star Lamar Jackson. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was in Baltimore as a defensive assistant in 2018 when Jackson was drafted, called the two-time NFL most valuable player “the most electric quarterback in the history of the National Football League.”

Jim Harbaugh’s new-age Chargers have that old ‘Charm City’ feel

Much of what coach Jim Harbaugh has built in his first year with the Chargers leads back to people from Baltimore, where the Ravens created a winning culture.

Jackson, who has thrown for 25 touchdowns and rushed for two more, has a premier backfield partner in running back Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,185) and total touchdowns (13 rushing and two receiving).

Baltimore’s prolific offense will face the Chargers’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense that proved its mettle by shutting down the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow in critical situations last week.

The Chargers’ defensive success during their four-game winning streak has hinged on a pass rush that generated 21 sacks in the victories. They were without star outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed the game with a groin injury. He has played only four snaps in the last two games, but edge rushing running mate Joey Bosa is progressing toward full health. Although he was expected to play around 30 snaps last week, he instead got through 55 against the Bengals, tallying three quarterback hits and one tackle.

2

Key injuries

Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman (groin, out); TE Hayden Hurst (hip, out); OLB Bud Dupree (foot, questionable); S AJ Finley (ankle, questionable); CB Cam Hart (concussion/ankle, questionable); DB Deane Leonard (hamstring, questionable); OLB Khalil Mack (groin, questionable); WR Ladd McConkey (shoulder, questionable).

Ravens: CB Arthur Maulet (calf, out); S Sanoussi Kane (ankle, out); DT Travis Jones (ankle, questionable); C Tyler Linderbaum (back, questionable); LB Roquan Smith (hamstring, questionable).

3

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Ravens

The Chargers and Ravens will play at 5:15 p.m. PST Monday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air nationally on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM and 105.5 FM.

4

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Ravens
5

Who will win Chargers vs. Ravens?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: With star quarterbacks on both sides, this game could be a shootout. The Chargers proved their ability to win a close game with last week’s nail-biting victory that pushed their winning streak to four, but the Ravens will be more difficult to put away than the Bengals were. Ravens 35, Chargers 34

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers are going to try to establish the run, but the Ravens are No. 1 at stopping it. Leaning toward Baltimore in this Jim-John Harbaugh matchup because the Ravens are better in the clutch. Ravens 28, Chargers 24

6

