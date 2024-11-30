Unbreakable: How MMA training forged a bond between Derwin James Jr. and Daiyan Henley

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has used mixed martial arts training to sharpen his skills on the football field.

Plays go awry. Opponents score touchdowns. The Chargers even can lose a close game, but through every on-field adversity, Derwin James Jr. calmly looks at Daiyan Henley and reminds the second-year linebacker that they’ve conquered more difficult things together.

They think about the mixed martial arts workouts at a West Hollywood gym where they grappled, wrestled and tackled until their lungs burned and muscles ached.

Where they, as the name of the gym suggests, became “unbreakable.”

Where they plotted Henley’s breakout year that’s beginning to take shape.

“Everything he wants is right in front of him,” said James, the team’s star safety. “He can be, man, one of the best linebackers in this league.”

After a forgettable rookie season in which the third-round pick totaled just 10 tackles, Henley has grown into a breakout star of the Chargers’ resurgent defense. The former Crenshaw High standout leads the NFL’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense with 99 tackles, including five consecutive games with double-digit stops, the longest streak by a Charger since the turn of the century. With 10 or more tackles against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Henley would tie the longest streak since 2000 for any player in his first two NFL seasons.

Henley is a stout force against the run game. He can drop back in pass coverage and has five pass breakups. He is a constant presence on special teams.

“He’s that new-age linebacker that can really do it all,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said.

Jim Harbaugh noticed Henley’s unique blend of size, strength and speed almost immediately when the new coach and his staff took over in the offseason. He was in awe that the 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker ran like a safety.

The comparison is not far from reality. After beginning at Nevada as a wide receiver, Henley transitioned to safety for the Wolf Pack. He grew into a first-team All-Pac-12 linebacker at Washington State as a graduate transfer before the Chargers selected him 85th in the 2023 draft.

Henley earned raves during his rookie preseason that featured 14 tackles and one interception in three games, but he was soon forgotten in former coach Brandon Staley’s defense. He played just 54 defensive snaps as a rookie.

As he stood on the sideline, doubt started creeping in. Henley wondered if he belonged at this level. He questioned what he was lacking and what he wasn’t doing well enough.

“I just wanted more, wanted to be better, wanted to prove myself,” Henley said. “So getting to the offseason, I was dedicated to just improving myself.”

Henley was referred to a bright pink gym in West Hollywood by his uncle. When he found out that James also trained at Unbreakable, which was founded by Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, they started syncing their workout schedules.

They tangled in grueling MMA workouts. Henley, 10 pounds heavier and an inch shorter, claims he never lost any head-to-head bouts. James contends that in one session, he pushed Henley all the way off the mat before the linebacker unfairly tried to sling him out of the ring.

“First of all, you shouldn’t be pushing anybody out, because that’s not the point of the session,” an incredulous Henley said when presented with James’ memories of their training. “See, he’s exposing himself.”

First, the pair went through two assigned rounds that Henley dominated, he said. James then proposed a third round in which the All-Pro safety shoved Henley, who responded by applying the training technique of using an opponent’s weight against him. Both acknowledge that James, who started training at the gym earlier, had the upper hand in stamina.

“Once he started to get it, he was tougher,” said James, who refers to Henley as his “little bro.” “He’s a beast.”

The training has translated to the field, where the rules of leverage, getting low and body positioning still apply to tackling, James said. Since missing four tackles against Arizona, when he was playing while wearing a restrictive shoulder and elbow sling after injuring his elbow against Kansas City in Week 4, Henley has missed just four in the last five games while collecting 61 tackles.

When he was tangling with James on the mat, Henley never considered how much of an influence the training would have on the field.

“It makes me understand why DJ is elite at tackling,” Henley said.

This season James became the fastest defensive back since 2000 to reach 500 career tackles. A team captain for the fourth consecutive season, James has influenced Henley beyond their shared workouts. They bonded further over an offseason trip to Tokyo, where they gorged on sushi and wagyu beef. They dreamed what they wanted to accomplish this season under a new coaching staff.

Henley said he never got clarity from the previous coaches about his role. It doesn’t matter. Earning the support and belief from his veteran teammates is more important.

“I just want to prove to them that I’m legit,” Henley said.

The smile on James’ face when asked about Henley’s growth shows the Chargers’ young star has achieved what he hoped.