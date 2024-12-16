Chargers takeaways: Thursday matchup with Broncos critical after loss to Buccaneers

Jim Harbaugh’s news conference after the Chargers’ 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday was part postgame recap and part pregame look-ahead. The Chargers didn’t have any time to waste with the Denver Broncos coming to SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s football,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve seen the good times and today we’re staring at adversity. It’s how we respond. That’s where my mind is on to: Getting ready for this next game.”

Thursday’s AFC West rematch against the Broncos (9-5) is the most important game of the Chargers’ season, safety Derwin James Jr. said.

The Broncos, who lost to the Chargers in Denver earlier in October, jumped into the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday while the Chargers (8-6) faltered in their worst loss of the season.

Three takeaways from the home loss: