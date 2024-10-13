Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates with teammate Tuli Tuipulotu after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

During his initial overview of the Chargers’ season schedule, offensive coordinator Greg Roman stopped short of cursing the team’s Week 5 off week, but he was at least “strongly speaking against it.”

“As it turns out,” Roman said this week, “it’s a gift from the football gods.”

The Chargers (2-2) lost consecutive games entering the off week, but won the break by progressing key players back from injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) returned to practice for the first time since they were injured in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

