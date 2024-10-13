Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Besides healing injuries on off week, keep an eye on how Chargers mend their offense
There won’t be a redo, but for the injured Chargers, an early off week is at least a restart.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called the team’s Week 5 bye “like starting the season over” after dropping to 2-2 with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A team that was without four starters in its last game because of injuries was in need of the break. More difficult tasks await in the next 13 weeks.
During his initial overview of the Chargers’ season schedule, offensive coordinator Greg Roman stopped short of cursing the team’s Week 5 off week, but he was at least “strongly speaking against it.”
“As it turns out,” Roman said this week, “it’s a gift from the football gods.”
The Chargers (2-2) lost consecutive games entering the off week, but won the break by progressing key players back from injury.
Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) returned to practice for the first time since they were injured in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.