Chargers

Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert huddles with teammates before a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. The Chargers look to end their two-game losing skid Sunday against the host Denver Broncos.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to win an important division game on the road against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PDT (CBS, Paramount+).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Besides healing injuries on off week, keep an eye on how Chargers mend their offense

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
When it comes to Justin Herbert, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh always is slapping the star quarterback on the back.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

There won’t be a redo, but for the injured Chargers, an early off week is at least a restart.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called the team’s Week 5 bye “like starting the season over” after dropping to 2-2 with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A team that was without four starters in its last game because of injuries was in need of the break. More difficult tasks await in the next 13 weeks.

Continue reading here

Chargers vs. Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates with teammate Tuli Tuipulotu after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

During his initial overview of the Chargers’ season schedule, offensive coordinator Greg Roman stopped short of cursing the team’s Week 5 off week, but he was at least “strongly speaking against it.”

“As it turns out,” Roman said this week, “it’s a gift from the football gods.”

The Chargers (2-2) lost consecutive games entering the off week, but won the break by progressing key players back from injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) returned to practice for the first time since they were injured in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Continue reading here

