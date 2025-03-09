Advertisement
Rams agree to deal with three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before an NFL football game.
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams agreed to terms on a deal with the Rams, the team announced Sunday. Contract terms were not released by the team.

Adams, considered one of the top receivers available on the market ahead of the start of free agency on Wednesday, had 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches with the New York Jets last season. With the Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp, Adams will join Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the Rams’ wide receiving corps.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Adams joining the Rams soon.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

