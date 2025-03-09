Rams agree to deal with three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5.

Three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams agreed to terms on a deal with the Rams, the team announced Sunday. Contract terms were not released by the team.

Adams, considered one of the top receivers available on the market ahead of the start of free agency on Wednesday, had 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches with the New York Jets last season. With the Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp, Adams will join Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell in the Rams’ wide receiving corps.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Adams joining the Rams soon.