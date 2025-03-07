Chargers reportedly inform running back Gus Edwards he will be released
The Chargers have informed running back Gus Edwards that he will be released before the start of NFL free agency, ESPN reported Friday, putting additional emphasis on potentially re-signing running back 24-11-20/chargers-ravens-mnf-jk-dobbins in free agency.
Edwards signed a two-year deal with the Chargers last offseason and was due to command $4.25 million of the salary cap. He was the Chargers’ second-leading rusher with 365 yards and four touchdowns last season, but struggled with ankle injuries.
He and Dobbins — former teammates with the Baltimore Ravens — were expected to be a dynamic one-two punch for the Chargers, but injuries slowed down both running backs. Dobbins, who is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday, still rushed for a career best 905 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing four games because of a knee injury.
The Chargers parted ways with veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa, the longest-tenured player on the team, ahead of a roster bonus he was due to receive.
