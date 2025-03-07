Advertisement
Chargers reportedly inform running back Gus Edwards he will be released

Chargers running back Gus Edwards scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 19.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
The Chargers have informed running back Gus Edwards that he will be released before the start of NFL free agency, ESPN reported Friday, putting additional emphasis on potentially re-signing running back 24-11-20/chargers-ravens-mnf-jk-dobbins in free agency.

Edwards signed a two-year deal with the Chargers last offseason and was due to command $4.25 million of the salary cap. He was the Chargers’ second-leading rusher with 365 yards and four touchdowns last season, but struggled with ankle injuries.

He and Dobbins — former teammates with the Baltimore Ravens — were expected to be a dynamic one-two punch for the Chargers, but injuries slowed down both running backs. Dobbins, who is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday, still rushed for a career best 905 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing four games because of a knee injury.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

