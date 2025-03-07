The Chargers have informed running back Gus Edwards that he will be released before the start of NFL free agency, ESPN reported Friday, putting additional emphasis on potentially re-signing running back 24-11-20/chargers-ravens-mnf-jk-dobbins in free agency.

Edwards signed a two-year deal with the Chargers last offseason and was due to command $4.25 million of the salary cap. He was the Chargers’ second-leading rusher with 365 yards and four touchdowns last season, but struggled with ankle injuries.

He and Dobbins — former teammates with the Baltimore Ravens — were expected to be a dynamic one-two punch for the Chargers, but injuries slowed down both running backs. Dobbins, who is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday, still rushed for a career best 905 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing four games because of a knee injury.

