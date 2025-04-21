Kawhi Leonard’s 39-point effort powers Clippers to thrilling Game 2 win over Nuggets

There was a moment when Kawhi Leonard leaned over with one minute and 30 seconds left, his head down looking at the court, exhausted from all the work he was putting in for the Clippers.

But Leonard didn’t let fatigue stop him, his will and spirit leading the Clippers to a 105-102 win over the Denver Nuggets to even the best-of-seven playoff series at 1-1.

Leonard finished with 39 points in 39 minutes. He was 15 for 19 from the field, his jumper with 54.5 seconds left providing the final margin of victory.

It wasn’t over until Christian Braun missed a three and Nikola Jokic, who had a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, missed a three-pointer with one second left.

Advertisement

Game 3 is Thursday night at the Intuit Dome.

Jamal Murray tied the score at 100-100 with a three-pointer with 2:05 left. Leonard missed a shot and Michael Porter Jr. got the rebound, but he lost control and turned it over with 1:35 left.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket during Game 2 against the Nuggets on Monday. (Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images)

Norman Powell got the ball and drilled a three-pointer for a 103-100 lead with 1:30 left. Jokic made two free throws to bring the Nuggets to within a point, but that was as close as they would get in the final minute.

The game figured to turn testy after all the physical play between both teams, and things got heated between Powell and Jamal Murray in the third quarter. Murray felt Powell pushed him coming off a screen to get free. When Murray caught up to Powell across the court, the two were face-to-face, and Murray grabbed Powell and picked him up. That led to Kris Dunn and Braun getting into a confrontation, the two exchanging words.

After a review by the officials, Dunn, Powell and Braun were called for unsportsmanlike technical fouls. It was all settled with Murray shooting a technical free throw.

At the end of the first half, Leonard calmly drilled a three-pointer just before the buzzer, giving the Clippers a 55-52 lead at the half. Leonard had 21 points in 24 minutes during the first half, missing just one of his 10 shots and one of his two three-pointers.

The Clippers held Jokic in check in the first half. They doubled him and blitzed him, forcing the big center into a passer. He took six shots in the first half, five of them three-pointers, as the Clippers held Denver to 21 points in the second quarter.

Leonard and Ivica Zubac carried the load for the Clippers from the outset.

Clippers Turnovers haunt Clippers during Game 1 overtime loss to Nuggets Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook come up big in overtime to lead the Nuggets to the series-opening victory over the Clippers Saturday in Denver.

Leonard had 12 points in the first quarter, overpowering Denver’s defenders into making all five of his shots.

Advertisement

Zubac had six points in the first on three-for-three shooting, which included points off right-handed and left-handed hooks. Zubac finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

James Harden missed his first five shots before scoring on a floater late in the first quarter. He finished with 18 points and seven assists. Powell missed his first five shots in the first quarter and finished the game with 13 points.