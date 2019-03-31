Becoming the antithesis of ‘Lob City’ might be a good thing for current Clippers squad

Rivers said he never focused on the Lakers and the popular notion James would carry them at least to the Western conference finals. “Truth be told I did believe, and I said it from Day One, that we would be there and I thought they would, too, and that didn’t bother me one way or the other,” Rivers said. “I actually thought they could be a first-round opponent in some ways. But what they did or didn’t do, never controlled anything we did. It was almost like we were in separate towns in the way we viewed it. Like, let’s be us, and not worry about anything else, and I think we did a good job of that.”