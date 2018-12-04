NBA fines Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing ball at fan

The NBA has fined Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing a basketball at a fan Sunday during a game in Dallas, said Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league’s executive in charge of discipline, in a statement on Tuesday.
Beverley had gotten into a wrestling match over a loose ball with Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. when the Clippers guard said a fan insulted his mother. Beverley then threw a forceful bounce pass toward the fan, who almost caught the ball.
Beverley was given a technical foul and ejected for his actions, which occurred with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 114-110 loss in Dallas.