Clippers dodge a bullet against Jordan Clarkson and Cavaliers

Sexton remained hot until halftime, scoring 17 first-half points, but the Cavaliers as a whole could not. The Clippers ripped off a 10-0 run in two minutes midway through the second quarter and it was Gallinari, the only sure thing offensively all night, who began the comeback with a long two-pointer, followed by an assist in transition to JaMychal Green, who’d camped in the key. After transition baskets by Lou Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander, Gallinari curled off a pindown screen for a midrange basket, slicing the lead to four with 5:09 left before halftime. The Clippers entered the half down only two.