Desperate to avoid play-in, Clippers blow out Mavericks for 10th win in 12 games

Clippers guard James Harden, right, shoots in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones during the Clippers’ 114-91 win Friday at the Intuit Dome.

Simply put, the Clippers’ goal is to “make the playoffs,” coach Tyronn Lue said, and not be a play-in team.

The Clippers moved closer to that goal Friday in a 114-91 rout of the Dallas Mavericks at the Intuit Dome.

Having won 10 of their last 12 games, the Clippers are putting themselves in position to potentially avoid the play-in the tight Western Conference playoff race.

At 45-32, the Clippers are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, one game behind the fifth–seeded Golden State Warriors. The Clippers are seventh in the West with five games left, three against teams jockeying to secure a playoff berth at sixth or higher.

“Going into the playoffs playing well, that’s our main goal,” Lue said. “We know a lot of teams are jumbled up right now. So, we just got to take care of business, a game at a time and try to separate ourselves the best we can.”

Against a depleted Dallas team, the Clippers built a 35-point lead and basically coasted. Six players scored in double figures for the Clippers, and none of them played more than 32 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 20 points on eight-for-17 shooting, with six rebounds and two assists. Ivica Zubac was a force again, posting a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Norman Powell was solid, finishing with 14 points and shooting two for five from three-point range to give him a career-high 172 threes this season.

James Harden had 13 points and five assists.

In Lue’s eyes, the Clippers are meeting the moment at a critical time.

“I see them responding,” Lue said. “I think the last 10 games we played so far have been playoff games. Like, we have to win pretty much every game. Like, to solidify that sixth spot, we understand that and our guys understand that. So, going into the playoffs, we’ve had these games for like our last 15.

“So, it should be good for us, just having that intensity, having that understanding and awareness that tonight, every night is an important game to try to make the playoffs.”

Leonard, who played 24 minutes against the Mavericks, hasn’t played in back-to-back games since returning from a right knee injury. Will he play Saturday against Dallas (38-40)?

“Playing tonight,” Lue said before the game.

But what about Saturday?

“Playing tonight,” he responded again.