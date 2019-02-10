Clippers erase 28-point deficit to defeat Celtics 123-112

His hands over his eyes, Celtics coach Brad Stevens turned away from the court, unable to watch anymore.
Once leading the Clippers by 28 points late in the second quarter, Boston was locked in a 102-all tie with four minutes to play in the game.
It didn’t get any prettier for the Celtics, whose fans left in droves, stunned Saturday night, after the Clippers stormed back for the team’s largest regular-season comeback ever in a 123-112 victory in TD Garden.
When it was over, the fans who remained showered their team with boos. The Clippers, playing with four new players, smiled with glee after winning for the third time in their last five games when trailing by 20 or more points.
Less than a week after leading scorer Tobias Harris was traded to Philadelphia, the Clippers’ offense sputtered at the start before overwhelming Boston with depth. Eight Clippers scored in double figures, led by 21 points from Montrezl Harrell.
Rookie Landry Shamet scored 17, making four of his seven three-pointers, in his Clippers debut after arriving from Philadelphia. Shamet lived up to his billing as the most accurate shooter among rookies by scoring 14 points after halftime.
The Celtics (35-21), two days after losing at the buzzer against the Lakers, appeared as though they wouldn’t allow this matchup to be decided in the final moments by taking a 28-point lead in the second quarter.
As perhaps expected from a team that had spent only one practice and one shootaround together, the Clippers (31-26) committed 10 turnovers in the first half to the Celtics one. For much of the first half the Celtics carried on their rout while barely missing star guard Kyrie Irving, who scored 14 points in 14 minutes before leaving for good with a strained right knee. The score was so lopsided, fans’ conversations turned from the game at hand to the Patriots’ offseason moves.
By the third quarter’s end, Boston’s lead was down to five having been outscored 41-18 since it took its largest lead. Groans followed every Clippers make and every Celtics miss – and there were plenty. Boston made four of its 22 field goal attempts in the third quarter and scored 12 points, the fewest allowed by the Clippers in one quarter since Nov. 25, 2017.
When Shamet curled off a screen at the post for a three-pointer on the Clippers’ first possession of the fourth quarter, the lead was just 87-84. Six minutes later, he made three-pointers on consecutive trips for a 100-all tie as boos were heard throughout the building. A step-back jumper by Danilo Gallinari broke the tie with 5:55 to play.
The Clippers finish their six-game road trip Monday in Minnesota.