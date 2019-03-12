Clippers' Lou Williams becomes NBA's all-time leader in bench points in win over Celtics

Gallinari scored 13 points in the first quarter to propel the Clippers to a 25-19 lead. Rozier hit a 3-pointer at the start of the second to pull the Celtics within three before the Clippers scored nine straight points to lead 34-22 with 9:55 remaining. Later in the quarter, Irving scored five points during an 8-3 run to get Boston within 46-42, but the Clippers countered with another 9-0 run to push the lead back into double digits.