James Harden scores 40 as Clippers pull off impressive win over Bucks
- Share via
-
The Clippers knew their top-notch defense would be stretched by a Milwaukee Bucks team led by NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. They knew their stellar defense would be tested by one of the best shooting teams in the NBA, a squad riding a five-game winning streak.
The Clippers were resolute in the face of those challenges, pulling out an impressive 127-117 win over Milwaukee on Saturday at the Intuit Dome.
With Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell back in the lineup, the Clippers cruised to a 110-93 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards.
James Harden scored 17 of his game-high 40 points in the third quarter, his hot shooting helping the Clippers open a one-point lead heading to the fourth. Harden is one of six players in the NBA to have at least three 40-point games this season.
Norman Powell was on the attack all game, scoring 33 points. It was his eighth 30-plus point game this season, a career best. Kawhi Leonard continued to play limited minutes in his return from a knee injury, scoring 18 points in 24 minutes.
Antetokounmpo lived up to the billing of being one of the league’s best players, a player who entered the game second in scoring (31.3 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (12.0). He had 36 points and 13 rebounds against the Clippers.
The Clippers (26-19) are ranked third in the NBA in defense, holding teams to 106.6 points per game, second in defensive rating at 107.1 and fifth-best in field-goal percentage at 45%.
They put that up against the Bucks team that was sixth in shooting from the field (48.3%) and second in three-point shooting (39%).
The Bucks (25-18) have one of the league’s best three-point shooters in Damian Lillard, who had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
The Clippers, missing Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, fall just short against Boston.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.