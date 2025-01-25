James Harden scores 40 as Clippers pull off impressive win over Bucks

Clippers guard Norman Powell puts up a shot as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends during the first half of the Clippers’ 127-117 win Saturday at the Intuit Dome.

The Clippers knew their top-notch defense would be stretched by a Milwaukee Bucks team led by NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. They knew their stellar defense would be tested by one of the best shooting teams in the NBA, a squad riding a five-game winning streak.

The Clippers were resolute in the face of those challenges, pulling out an impressive 127-117 win over Milwaukee on Saturday at the Intuit Dome.

James Harden scored 17 of his game-high 40 points in the third quarter, his hot shooting helping the Clippers open a one-point lead heading to the fourth. Harden is one of six players in the NBA to have at least three 40-point games this season.

Norman Powell was on the attack all game, scoring 33 points. It was his eighth 30-plus point game this season, a career best. Kawhi Leonard continued to play limited minutes in his return from a knee injury, scoring 18 points in 24 minutes.

Antetokounmpo lived up to the billing of being one of the league’s best players, a player who entered the game second in scoring (31.3 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (12.0). He had 36 points and 13 rebounds against the Clippers.

The Clippers (26-19) are ranked third in the NBA in defense, holding teams to 106.6 points per game, second in defensive rating at 107.1 and fifth-best in field-goal percentage at 45%.

They put that up against the Bucks team that was sixth in shooting from the field (48.3%) and second in three-point shooting (39%).

The Bucks (25-18) have one of the league’s best three-point shooters in Damian Lillard, who had a triple-double with 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.