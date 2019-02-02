Doc Rivers' coaching career started in an unexpected place, and got off to an icy start

Both Hughes and O’Connor recall Rivers as all-in, working with players in practices and conferring with coaches from behind the bench. Once, after a storm canceled flights, Rivers boarded the bus with the rest of the Hoops for a trip to Iowa. About 20 miles in, O’Connor remembered, they learned the storm had closed highways in Indiana as well, and the Hoops waited out the storm at the first interstate hotel they could find. Whenever the Clippers now travel amid a snowstorm, O’Connor and Rivers share a knowing glance with one another.