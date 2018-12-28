How scouts grade the Clippers before their first showdown with the Lakers

“Both Gallo and Tobias are solid, seasoned veterans that can do multiple things,” the scout said. “Not only can they shoot it from the outside, but they can post up too. And Gallinari is going to get to the foul line. Tobias is kind of under the radar and underrated, I think. He’s a quiet guy, doesn’t say too much, just puts on his hat and does his business. He comes to play. I think he’s settling in because he now has more of a major role. He’s one of the cornerstones of the team.”