Clippers rally from 15 down again for another comeback win

“I never think we’re out of a game,” said Montrezl Harrell, who scored a team-high 25 points off the bench to go with 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks in nearly 32 minutes. “We definitely don’t want to put ourselves in the situation to be down like that and have to continue fighting to come back in games, but it definitely builds character and shows we’re going to keep competing until the end of the buzzer.”