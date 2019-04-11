Clippers locked into eighth before tipoff against Jazz, will face Warriors in playoffs

Before their regular-season finale even tipped off Wednesday night, the Clippers learned they will open the postseason against two-time reigning NBA champion Golden State.
The matchup between the Western Conference’s first and eighth seeds was locked into placeby virtue of victories by Oklahoma City and San Antonio.
The Thunder are the sixth seed and the Spurs the seventh.
The Clippers finished 1-3 against the Warriors this season, with their most recent matchup a 131-104 loss Sunday in Oakland.
It will mark the Clippers’ first playoff appearance since the 2016-17 season.