Clippers are inconsistent and Mavericks take advantage

Montrezl Harrell played through shoulder pain after being knocked to the court hard twice in the second half and scored a team-high 23 points with 10 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari and Williams each scored 21 points for the Clippers (15-7), who turned the ball over only 10 times, six fewer than Dallas (11-10), and stayed within four points on second-chance opportunities despite the 17-8 disparity in offensive rebounds. But nine of Dallas’ 15 second-chance points came in the fourth quarter.