Staples Center salutes Dirk Nowitzki as Clippers defeat Mavericks 121-112

Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points for the Clippers and Patrick Beverley had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, but the bulk of the Clippers’ success was generated by backups. JaMychal Green, acquired two weeks ago in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies that offloaded the Clippers’ best defender, Avery Bradley, assumed Bradley’s role of guarding an opponent’s best player on several occasions and found success against Luka Doncic, the odds-on favorite to win rookie-of-the-year honors. Doncic finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but also had nine turnovers.