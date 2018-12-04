Clippers beat Pelicans with help of Lou Williams' late basket

The Clippers made 65.2% of their shots in the first half en route to a 12-point lead and 77 points, the third-most scored by the franchise in a first half since 2002. It was the second-most points given up in a first half in Pelicans history. It certainly didn’t help that the Pelicans’ Davis, a perennial All-Star guarded primarily by Gallinari, was called for three first-half fouls.