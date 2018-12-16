Clippers' history calls for extra security measures at Oklahoma City arena

At the top, Harrell was a few feet from the fan and was heard saying “watch your mouth,” according to video of the incident distributed on social media. The fan had referenced a college rivalry between Memphis and Louisville and his remarks were termed “non-threatening,” according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly; Harrell played for Louisville and has declined interviews since the incident. The fan became the first to be ejected this season from FedEx Forum under the NBA’s fan code of conduct, according to the person.