Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with 'rookie duty' and the dreaded 'rookie wall'

The Clippers believe strongly in Gilgeous-Alexander but haven’t treated him with kid gloves, as they’ve waited for his adjustments to click. Rivers wants the guard to drive “downhill” toward the rim more often and play better defense. At 6-foot-6, Gilgeous-Alexander’s length once allowed him to stay in front of opposing guards on defense, but now they’re getting around him both on the ball and in weakside situations.