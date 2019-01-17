Clippers coach Doc Rivers laments decision to cut Joe Ingles

Ingles began his career in his native Australia, then played to Spain and Israel before joining the Clippers for training camp in October 2014. Clippers coaches found him to be a well-liked teammate whose basketball intelligence showed in meetings. He averaged only 1.2 points and 1.0 rebound during five preseason games but coaches looked beyond the statistics at his skillset: Great vision and a good shooter, too, even if didn’t display the accuracy that has made him invaluable in Utah.