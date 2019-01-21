Clippers' Danilo Gallinari doesn't make trip because of back spasms

“It should be about everyone. But everyone has to be involved. If a white person or a black person is standing next to each other and someone else from the other race is saying something bad to that race, then the other person should say something. And until we get that, we’re going to have things like what happened at the Lincoln Memorial. The kid was at fault, but to me, his classmates should have grabbed him and told him it was wrong. And until we start doing that, they are going to have things like that. We all have to stand up.”