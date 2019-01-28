Clippers rookie Jerome Robinson is impressing coach Doc Rivers

“You remember earlier in the year, even in training camp, you almost had to beg him to shoot,” Rivers said. “Well, you don’t have to do that anymore. He’s shooting it every time. That’s what we want him to do. We really do. We want him to be an aggressive offensive player. I told him that from the first day of camp. Like, ‘You have something that most guys in the league don’t and that’s a gift of shot and a quick release. You have to use it. Otherwise, why would you play?’ And so, he’s been great.”