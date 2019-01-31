Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showing glimpses of his potential with Clippers

“Honestly, I didn’t think he had an NBA mindset to start the season,” Rivers said. “I thought Jerome wanted to be a passer -- a college player. A college player, often when they’re wide open, they still pass because the coach said, ‘You have to move it three times back and forth.’ In the NBA,when you’re a scorer and you have an open shot, you take it ... and I think now Jerome understands that much better.”