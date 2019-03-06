Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute set to return Friday against the Thunder

By pushing back his return, Mbah a Moute will be able to take part in two additional practices ahead of Friday’s matchup against Oklahoma City to ensure he is healthy enough to play. Both Mbah a Moute and Wilson are expected to be full participants in Wednesday's practice. The team will approach the return with an expected amount of caution. Should Mbah a Moute suit up as expected against the Thunder, he would not only play a restricted number of minutes overall but also be limited in how many minutes he can play during the stretches he’s on the court.