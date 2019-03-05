Lakers' playoff aspirations continue to collapse with 113-105 loss to Clippers

The pit the Lakers have fallen into grew deeper on Monday night and as their mistakes grew against the Clippers, so did the discontent of the Lakers home crowd at Staples Center.
They booed early in the fourth quarter. They booed midway through. They booed again late.
These weren’t loud, thundering boos, but rather the light intermittent booing of resignation.
In the final seconds of the game, a fan sitting several rows above Lakers owner Jeanie Buss screamed down at her.
“Hey Jeanie, this is trash!”
The Clippers beat the Lakers, 113-105 to further increase their lead in the Western Conference playoff race. As they did it, they heaped some more dirt on the Lakers’ postseason coffin. The Lakers are now 30-34, six games behind the Clippers and Spurs, who also won Monday night.
“That’s a good team, they’re in the top eight for a reason,” Lakers Coach Luke Walton said.
LeBron James led all scorers with 27 points. Rajon Rondo notched a triple double with 24 points, making 10 of 16 shots, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 23 points. Patrick Beverley scored 13 with five steals and nine rebounds.
Monday’s loss was the Lakers’ third in a row.
More bad news awaited the Lakers at Staples Center. After the shootaround, Brandon Ingram experienced pain in his right shoulder. He warmed up before the game but ultimately couldn’t play. Lance Stephenson (sprained left second toe) and Tyson Chandler (neck stiffness) were also out.
The Lakers entered the game in a desperate situation, their chances of making the playoffs miniscule.
“Well, we’re desperate, too,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said before the game, when asked about facing a desperate team.
The Lakers made an early push to start the game. Kyle Kuzma scored 11 points in the first quarter and after one, the Lakers led by eight points. But the Clippers began to truly push back in the second. Gallinari scored 12 points and they went into halftime leading 61-57.
Throughout the second half, the Clippers were steady. Although the Lakers pulled ahead at times, the Clippers never relented.
“It felt like in the second half when we missed those wide open shots, that deflated the energy from us,” Walton said.
Kyle Kuzma left the game with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter after planting his right foot awkwardly. When Kuzma walked to the locker room, many fans got up, too, and left the arena.
“We’re still not mathematically out of it,” Walton said. “I know it’s a longshot. We’re gonna come in and work.”