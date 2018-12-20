Doc Rivers is about to pull even on all-time wins list with Jack Ramsay, who had sage advice in 2000

Rivers merged the lessons from their experience with his own beliefs and proved a quick study. Musselman calls him “the greatest pregame speech motivator that I have ever seen.” The Magic won 41 games his first season, eight more than the year before. He was fired 11 games into his fifth season in Orlando. Four seasons later, in 2008, his Celtics won an NBA championship, beating the Lakers in the Finals. He is the winningest coach in Clippers history, a history that includes Ramsay, who coached the franchise formerly known as the Buffalo Braves from 1972-76.